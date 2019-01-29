Liverpool vs Leicester City preview

Premier League leaders Liverpool return to action against Leicester City at Anfield tomorrow night.

The Reds have not played since beating Crystal Palace 4-3 on January 19, but will resume their title challenge when they face the ninth-placed Foxes in an 8pm kick-off on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool team news

There is good news and bad news for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. Star centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho have both shaken off the illness they picked up after returning from a mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldium is also available after shaking off his knee injury.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Joe Gomez (ankle) are still sidelined, while James Milner is suspended after his red card against Palace. Klopp might be forced to use Fabinho at right-back against the Foxes.

Leicester team news

England centre-back Harry Maguire is fit to face Liverpool. He has recovered from the leg injury that forced him off in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Foxes’ last Premier League game.

That leaves Daniel Amartey (ankle) as manager Claude Puel’s only injury absentee for the trip to Anfield.

Liverpool form

After starting 2019 with successive defeats to title rivals Manchester City and FA Cup opponents Wolves, the Reds have recovered with wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Palace.

Their record of 19 wins, three draws and just the sole defeat to City in the Premier League leaves them sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Leicester form

The Foxes suffered an embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Newport County earlier this month and have not won since. Their defeat at Rodney Parade has been followed by a 1-2 defeat at home to Southampton and a 4-3 loss to Wolves at Molineux.

Their last win was in the New Year’s Day game against Everton. Puel will want a return to the form that saw his side record back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Manchester City either side of Christmas.

Liverpool vs Leicester betting

With Liverpool having had a week-and-a-half to recharge their batteries, it is little wonder that Klopp’s side are the big favourites to win this one. Betolimp has the Reds at 1.26 (or 1/4 on) to pick up three points here. The same odds are available on the Betolimp South Africa site. If you fancy the Foxes to get something from their trip to Anfield, the draw is at 6.29, while a Leicester win is at 12.13.