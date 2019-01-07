Man Utd explain Paul Pogba’s absence from Dubai trip

Manchester United have moved to kill speculation over Paul Pogba’s future by explaining his absence from their trip to Dubai.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad jetted out to the Middle East on Saturday following their FA Cup third round win over Reading. But midfielder Pogba, who has cut a rejuvenated figure since Jose Mourinho’s sacking, was not on the plane.

United have clarified that the French star is still receiving treatment on the knock he sustained in a challenge by Newcastle United’s Jonjo Shelvey. He is still expected to link-up with the rest of the squad in Dubai before the end of the trip.

A statement on United’s official website read: “Paul Pogba has not completely recovered from the knock he sustained against Newcastle United and stayed back for treatment, but he will join his Manchester United team-mates in Dubai soon in preparation for the Tottenham Hotspur game.”

Pogba scored four goals and got four assists in December, and was named as the Red Devils’ player of the month. He had not been a guaranteed starter towards the end of Mourinho’s tenure.

United are next in action against Spurs at Wembley on Sunday.