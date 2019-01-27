Man Utd man enjoys a homecooked Sunday lunch from his mum amid exit rumours
Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia enjoyed a taste of home today.
The Ecuadorian right-back’s mum was in town to rustle up Sunday dinner for him and his daughter.
Valencia, aged 33, was clearly delighted to be served a homecooked dinner by his mother.
He even shared a photo of the dish, with the family around it, on his social media accounts.
The United skipper wrote: “A delicious lunch prepared by my mother. A perfect Sunday. Lots of love.”
Valencia was not involved in Friday night’s FA Cup win over Arsenal and has been tipped to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.
A delicious lunch prepared by my mother. A perfect Sunday. Lots of love . Un delicioso almuerzo preparado por mi madre. Un domingo perfecto. Mucho amor . pic.twitter.com/OeUI3l8cgm
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) January 27, 2019