Man Utd midfielder makes loan move

Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock has joined Crawley Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, who terminated his deal before Christmas. He has previously had loan spells at St Johnston and Dutch side FC Utrecht.

He will spend the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign at at League Two side Crawley. The other Red Devils are currently sitting in 16th place in the table.

The older brother of Benfica’s Chris and Arsenal’s Joe Willock, Matty is yet to make a first-team appearance for United. He was an unusued substitute twice in the 2016/17 campaign.

Willock’s United contract expires this summer and he looks set to leave the club. How well he does at Crawley between now and the end of the season will probably have a big bearing on where he is playing next season.