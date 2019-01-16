Man Utd players’ #10YearChallenge photos
Manchester United and their players have been taking part in the #10YearChallenge social media craze.
Both club and first-team stars have been sharing photos of players as they looked in 2009 alongside current photos.
Midfielder Paul Pogba, young full-back Diogo Dalot, defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic and club captain Antonio Valencia all feature in the fun and games.
Unsurprisingly, it is 19-year-old Dalot who has experienced the greatest change. He shared a photo of him decked out in a Porto kit as a nine-year-old.
You can see the results below.
