Man Utd star hits back over Jose Mourinho reports

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has taken to social media to criticise a newspaper report in which he appeared to criticise former manager Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish star was quoted in his homeland as saying United “now” had more freedom to attack.

But Herrera has taken issue with the report, which was carried in the AS newspaper, saying he never used the word “now” and that he had not made a comparison between Mourinho and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Writing on Twitter in Spanish, Herrera said: “Why do some people like to polarise? I didn’t even use the word ‘now’ nor have I ever made any comparison. And when we don’t talk to the press…”

AS’s article was headlined: “Now we have freedom to attack, we feel free to attack.”