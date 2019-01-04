Man Utd team news ahead of Reading game

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his team news ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie with Reading.

The Red Devils face the Royals in a lunchtime kick-off at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Solskjaer has confirmed that forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will both be in his starting lineup for the match.

Lukaku returned to action after compassionate leave as a substitute in Wednesday’s win over Newcastle United.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, he also revealed that midfielder Paul Pogba is a doubt for the game.

The World Cup winner is struggling with a knock after a challenge from Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey during the midweek Premier League game.

It is doubtful whether he would have featured even without an injury, so he is unlikely to be risked.

Solskjaer also revealed that central defenders Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are ruled out.

He said midfielder Marouane Fellaini’s involvement would depend on how he fares in today’s training session at Carrington.