Man Utd vs Brighton team news

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his team news ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils host the Seagulls at Old Trafford as Solskjaer tries to make it seven wins from seven games.

They will have Alexis Sanchez available. The Chile international missed last weekend’s win over Tottenham Hotspur, but returned to training this week and is available.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Solskjaer said: “Alexis has trained all week, so hopefully he comes through the session today and will be available.”

United also welcome back Eric Bailly, who has now served his three-match suspension.

But the Norwegian confirmed that midfielder Marouane Fellaini is ruled out for a few weeks with a calf injury.

United will also be without defenders Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo, who have resumed some light training but are not yet fit enough to feature. Neither Smalling nor Rojo have played under Solskjaer yet due to their injuries.

The interim boss said: “Chris and Marcos just started running lightly so they’re not fit yet. Felli is the long-term one who is out. He’ll be out for a few weeks.”