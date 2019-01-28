Man Utd vs Burnley team news

Manchester United face Burnley on Tuesday evening in a Premier League fixture in which the Red Devils’ caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could extend his 100 per cent record to nine wins from nine games in charge.

Man Utd team news

Defender Chris Smalling is available for United. He has been sidelined since December 9. He sustained a foot injury in the warm-up before the defeat to Liverpool, which proved to be Jose Mourinho’s last game in charge.

Smalling is yet to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the caretaker manager confirmed that the centre-back has trained for a week and will be available to face the Clarets.

The Norwegian boss told United’s website: “Chris has trained for a week now, so he’s looking good. It’s about when do we get him into the team.”

Scott McTominay scored for the under-23 side against Paris Saint-Germain last Friday and is available.

Marouane Fellaini (calf) and Marcos Rojo (knock) remain sidelined.

Burnley team news

Robbie Brady returned from suspension in Burnley’s 5-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City last weekend. But he was substituted at half-time with a groin injury and is a major doubt for this game.

Aaron Lennon (knee) and Matt Lowton (toe) are out, while Phil Bardsley (muscular) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh) are doubts.