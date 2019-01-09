Man Utd youngsters triumph in Dubai

Manchester United’s young starlets got the better of their older colleagues in Dubai today.

On Day 3 of training in the United Arab Emirates, a side comprising a group of United’s academy players and recent graduates plus Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot and honorary member David De Gea took on the rest of the squad in a training match.

Dalot took to social media to report that the young guns had emerged triumphant.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Me + @D_DeGea + @ManUtd Academy = Winning Team 🙏🏽✅ #YoungLads 🔥.”