Manchester City vs Liverpool team news

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday evening in perhaps the biggest game of the Premier League season so far. Champions City will fall 10 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Reds if they are defeated.

Manchester City team news

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne faces a late fitness test after missing Sunday’s 1-3 win at Southampton.

The Belgium international trained today, but a decision on his involvement will be made tomorrow morning.

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to return. He also missed the trip to St Mary’s.

Fabian Delph is still suspended following his red card against Leicester City, while long-term absentee Benjamin Mendy (knee) is still sidelined.

Liverpool team news

James Milner is back in training and could feature against City, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. The vice-captain missed the games against Newcastle United and Arsenal due to a hamstring injury.

Backup left-back Alberto Moreno (back) is fit again, while captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Naby Keita could also return.