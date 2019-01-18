Marcus Rashford says he wants to make it seven-in-a-row vs Brighton

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has indicated he wants to keep the club’s winning streak going this weekend.

The Red Devils host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon having won all six of their six games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho last month.

Rashford took to Twitter to ask his followers who wants to make it seven against the Seagulls.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the England international with his arm aloft.