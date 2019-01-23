Marcus Rashford surfaces ahead of Arsenal game after missing gala dinner

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford set tongues wagging by missing last night’s UNICEF gala dinner at Old Trafford.

Fans on social media were concerned by the in-form England international’s absence from photos and video footage from the event.

But he has posted a photo of his own on Twitter, showing that he is in France.

Rashford is seen standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, which would suggest that caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rewarded him for his excellent recent run with a short break.

United are next in action against Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday evening.