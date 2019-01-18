Maroune Fellaini out for up to four weeks with calf injury

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been sidelined for up to four weeks with a calf injury, caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Solskjaer branded Fellaini a “long-term” absentee, saying his would be out of action for a few weeks.

In a separate interview with in-house TV channel MUTV, the United boss confirmed that it was a calf injury that the Belgium international had sustained.

Solskjaer said: “Felli is the long-term one who is out. He’ll be out for a few weeks.”

Fellaini, aged 31, has featured in 14 of United’s Premier League games this season.

But his role has been reduced since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho and media reports in recent days have suggested he could leave Old Trafford in the current transfer window.

And those rumours will be strengthened by the Norwegian coach’s assertion that he does not expect young midfielder Scott McTominay to make a loan move this month.

On the other hand, the injury could dissuade Fellaini’s suitors from pressing ahead with a deal.