Mauricio Pochettino gives update on Dele Alli’s injury

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has given an update on attacking midfielder Dele Alli’s injury.

The England international scored Spurs’ equaliser in yesterday’s 1-2 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. But after scoring his goal, he was forced off due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino confirmed that the injury “does not look great”.

He added: “We need to assess him in the next few days.”

That makes Alli a major doubt for the upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

Pochettino could do without losing Alli, particularly with Harry Kane out until March with an ankle injury and Heung-min Son away on Asian Cup duty with South Korea.

Lucas Moura is still sidelined with a knee injury, while Moussa Sissoko is out due to a groin strain.

Spurs have their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund coming up in mid-February, with Premier League games against Chelsea and north London rivals Arsenal sandwiched between the two legs.