Maurizio Sarri accuses Bayern Munich of lacking respect over Callum Hudson-Odoi pursuit

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri says Bayern Munich have shown a lack of respect in their pursuit of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Bundesliga champions’ sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic this week confirmed that his club “really want” Hudson-Odoi. His comments came after Bayern lodged a third bid of £35m for the 18-year-old striker.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Sarri suggested Bayern’s approach had been disrespectful.

He criticised the Bavarian giants for going public with their interest in Hudson-Odoi when the teenager is under contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian said Bayern were “not professional” in making those comments.

He added: “They didn’t respect our club, I think.”

Hudson-Odoi is into the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. He has so far shown reluctance to commit to a new deal. Bayern have attempted to take advantage of that uncertainty by launching a series of bids this month.

In the wake of the speculation, the youngster has started back-to-back games – the FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest and the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham Hotspur – for the Blues.