Maurizio Sarri whips out his laptop to claim Harry Kane was offside

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri produced a laptop to show the evidence he claims shows Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was offside in the build-up to the only goal of last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

In his post-match interview, Sarri said footage from one of Chelsea’s in-house cameras at Stamford Bridge proved Kane was offside when he raced through on goal to win a penalty, which he later converted.

The decision was checked by VAR, but Sarri believes the video referee got it wrong.

He later returned to the media to present the footage he was talking about on a laptop.

