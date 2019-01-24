Middlesbrough sign former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.

The Nigeria international, aged 31, is a free agent after leaving Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA last November.

He has signed a short-term deal that ties him to Tony Pulis’ Boro until the end of the season.

Mikel previously spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the Europa League, three FA Cups and a League Cup.