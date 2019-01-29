Skip to main content

Mo Salah speaks out on drugs

Liverpool star Mo Salah has urged his Twitter followers to say no to drugs.

The Reds attacker has lent his image to an anti-drugs campaign in his native Egypt. He has now posted on social media in support of the initiative.

Salah wrote: “#SayNoToDrugs.”

His tweet was accompanied by a graphic of the campaign. The wording is in Arabic, but the gist seems to be that if you leg it when offered illegal substances then a career in professional football might await.