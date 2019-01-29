Mo Salah speaks out on drugs
Liverpool star Mo Salah has urged his Twitter followers to say no to drugs.
The Reds attacker has lent his image to an anti-drugs campaign in his native Egypt. He has now posted on social media in support of the initiative.
Salah wrote: “#SayNoToDrugs.”
His tweet was accompanied by a graphic of the campaign. The wording is in Arabic, but the gist seems to be that if you leg it when offered illegal substances then a career in professional football might await.
#SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/Iu1WnD62xh
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 29, 2019