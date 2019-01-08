Mousa Dembele set to make £11m move to Beijing Guoan

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is on the verge of an £11m transfer to Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan, according to the BBC.

The Belgium international, who has been dogged by injuries in recent times, has not played since picking up an ankle injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November.

Dembele, aged 31, is out of contract at the end of the season, but Spurs are set to cash in this month.

The report claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to cut players from manager Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Dembele joined Tottenham from Fulham in a £15m deal in August 2012.

He has clocked up 242 appearances for the north London club, scoring 10 goals.

But since undergoing surgery on a recurring ankle injury in May 2017, he has never been fully fit and has to manage the injury.

Dembele has 80 caps for the Belgium national team and was part of the squad that finished third at last summer’s World Cup.