Mousa Dembele’s Tottenham farewell tweets

Mousa Dembele has taken to social media to bid farewell to Tottenham Hotspur after the north London club announced his transfer to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F.

The Belgium international, aged 31, has been saying his goodbyes ahead of his move to the Far East.

Dembele, who moved to White Hart Lane in 2012, had messages for the Spurs players, staff and fans.

But he also said he was excited about his move to China

Writing on his Twitter account, Dembele said: “I leave Spurs today with a lot of love in my heart and memories of fantastic times.

“Thank you to all my unbelievable teammates, the staff and fans for all your support in my time at the club.

“To hear my name sung at WHL and Wembley made me incredibly proud.

“I wish only the best for Tottenham Hotspur in the future and am excited for the next exciting chapter in my life! #COYS 🙌🏽💙.”

