Neymar doubtful for Man Utd game

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is an injury doubt for his side’s Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United.

The Brazil international limped out of last night’s Coupe de France win over Strasbourg. He suffered a recurrence of the injury to his right metatarsal that he sustained last year.

PSG now face a nervous wait over the next few days while they wait to determine the extent of the injury.

A statement issed by the French giants reads: “Initial examinations have revealed a painful recurrence of his injury to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

“The treatment of this injury will depend on how it evolves over the next few days. All options can be envisaged at this time.”

Neymar, aged 26, was fouled three times in a short period of time by Strasbourg’s Moataz Zemzemi. He responded by rainbow flicked the ball over Zemzemi’s head, but then had to leave the pitch due to his injury.

United host PSG at Old Trafford in the first leg of their last-16 tie on February 12.

You can see Neymar’s involvement in last night’s game, including Zenzemi’s succession of fouls, Neymar’s rainbow flick, the treatment on his right foot and him ultimately limping down the tunnel, in the video below.