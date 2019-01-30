Neymar ruled out of Man Utd tie

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will miss both legs of his side’s Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United.

The French giants have confirmed that the Brazil international will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks with a metatarsal injury.

That will rule him out of both games against United.

A PSG statement revealed that a group of medical experts had assembled at their training ground last night to agree on a course of treatment and that Neymar would be ruled out for 10 weeks.

He sustained the injury in last week’s Coupe de France win over Strasbourg. He was substituted after being fouled three times in a matter of seconds.

The injury is a recurrence of the injury to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot that he suffered last year and which threatened his involvement in last summer’s World Cup.

[Click here to see how Neymar picked up the injury]

More to follow.