Norwich’s Onel Hernandez declares his love for Argos
Norwich City player Onel Hernandez has declared his love for retailer Argos.
The 25-year-old, who joined the Canaries from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, revealed the catalogue-based shop had been one of his highlights of his move to Norfolk.
In an interview with Norwich’s match programme last weekend, Hernandez said: “I’d never seen an Argos before in my life. I walked inside and saw the catalogue with things you can order. You can order bikes, TVs – we don’t have this in Germany.
“Argos has everything and I’ve never seen this in my life before. When I need something, I buy it from Argos!”
Hernandez, who has scored four league goals for Norwich this season, also revealed that his mother had stocked up on a lot of items from Argos to take back to Cuba when she visited him in Norwich.
The Cuba-born German national’s comments went down well with the club’s supporters – some of whom wondered what Hernandez would think when he discovered Amazon – and the retailer.
Argos contacted Hernandez to confirm that a catalogue signed by their chief executive was in its way to him. They also offered him an array of canary-coloured freebies.
I think @OnelHernandez23 just became my new favourite player… What does he like most about living in England? The Broads, The cafes?? NO – He’s discovered Argos! #ncfc pic.twitter.com/qgYNtLFSk1
— Phil Daley (@Phil_Daley) January 18, 2019
Hi @OnelHernandez23, we 💚💛 you too! We’re glad that we’ve helped you settle into @NorwichCityFC. We’ve got a special catalogue signed by our CEO coming your way, and we’d like to send you a selection of some of our canary-coloured products too. DM us ☺ pic.twitter.com/QZCZ6Kav6o
— Argos (@Argos_Online) January 21, 2019