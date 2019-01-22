Norwich’s Onel Hernandez declares his love for Argos

Norwich City player Onel Hernandez has declared his love for retailer Argos.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Canaries from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, revealed the catalogue-based shop had been one of his highlights of his move to Norfolk.

In an interview with Norwich’s match programme last weekend, Hernandez said: “I’d never seen an Argos before in my life. I walked inside and saw the catalogue with things you can order. You can order bikes, TVs – we don’t have this in Germany.

“Argos has everything and I’ve never seen this in my life before. When I need something, I buy it from Argos!”

Hernandez, who has scored four league goals for Norwich this season, also revealed that his mother had stocked up on a lot of items from Argos to take back to Cuba when she visited him in Norwich.

The Cuba-born German national’s comments went down well with the club’s supporters – some of whom wondered what Hernandez would think when he discovered Amazon – and the retailer.

Argos contacted Hernandez to confirm that a catalogue signed by their chief executive was in its way to him. They also offered him an array of canary-coloured freebies.

I think @OnelHernandez23 just became my new favourite player… What does he like most about living in England? The Broads, The cafes?? NO – He’s discovered Argos! #ncfc pic.twitter.com/qgYNtLFSk1 — Phil Daley (@Phil_Daley) January 18, 2019