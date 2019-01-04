Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms two Man Utd starters for Reading game

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed two members of his starting lineup for this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie against Reading.

The Norwegian boss confirmed that Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will both feature from the start against the Royals.

Lukaku came off the bench to score against Newcastle United on his return to action on Wednesday evening. He had previously been absent during the festive period after being given compassionate leave.

Sanchez has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the end of November. He has missed United’s last eight games and is yet to play under Solskjaer.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the interim coach said both will play this weekend.

Midfielder Paul Pogba, who has cut a rejuvenated figure since former manager Jose Mourinho’s sacking, is a doubt for the Reading game, Solskjaer confirmed to reporters.

United face Reading in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.