Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man Utd’s players celebrate Spurs victory with the fans

These were the scenes as Manchester United celebrated their 0-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley yesterday.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players headed over to the travelling fans to show their appreciation after the final whistle.

Solskjaer repeatedly punched the air and applauded the United away fans.

Goalkeeper David De Gea, who put in a match-winning performance, was clearly jubilant as well.

And the United fans were only too pleased to welcome their heroes after they extended their winning streak under Solskjaer to six games.