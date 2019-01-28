Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Man Utd’s defending

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is his side’s defensive displays that have impressed him most during his eight-match winning streak since taking charge.

The caretaker boss said that while the focus had been on his impact on the attacking aspects of United’s play, he had been most pleased with the defending. He noted that his side have not conceded many chance.

He also said he had noticed an improvement in his side between the Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur and the FA Cup win over Arsenal because the players are starting to better understand what he wants from them.

You can see Solskjaer’s comments from his press conference this morning in the video below.