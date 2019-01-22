Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic pose for photo with bemused couple who don’t know who they are

Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic posed for a photo with a baffled Australian couple who had no idea who they were.

The pair were among a group of United players enjoying a noisy game of Uno on a train last weekend.

Aware they were making a bit of a racket, Pogba approached a couple in the carriage to apologise and offer them a photo.

The man, offered Pogba his camera to take a picture of him and his wife, before the World Cup winner clarified that they might like to have him in the photo.

The confused couple obliged, then sent the resulting photo to a WhatsApp group to get input from their son, e-sports commentator Nate Patrick, on who the person in the picture might be.

He took up the story on Twitter: “They were on a train, and a group of people were behind them, playing Uno.

“Mum and Dad turned around a few times, as apparently they were making a little bit of noise.

“Yes my parents get disturbed by an exciting card game, now you can see I don’t think they’d cope with Wembley.

“These lads knew they were making a bit of noise, so they come up to Mum and Dad, and apologise, and ask if they’d like a photo.

“Dad is like, oh, that’s nice, and gives one of the gentleman his phone for this stranger to take a photo of Mum and Dad on this train from Manchester.

“The stranger looks weirdly at my Dad, at says (with a French accent) ‘No, no no, I am asking if you would like a photo with me, sir?’

“My Dad looks at my Mum like who on earth does this guy think he is?

“But also my Dad is mega-polite, and obliges to be in the photo.

“Having read through all of these messages, my Dad sends through the photo, and asks ‘Nathan, you wouldn’t happen to know who this is?’.

“IT’S PAUL BLOODY POGBA.”

They were on a train, and a group of people were behind them, playing Uno. Mum and Dad turned around a few times, as apparently they were making a little bit of noise. Yes my parents get disturbed by an exciting card game, now you can see I don't think they'd cope with Wembley. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

These lads knew they were making a bit of noise, so they come up to Mum and Dad, and apologise, and ask if they'd like a photo. Dad is like, oh, that's nice, and gives one of the gentleman his phone for this stranger to take a photo of Mum and Dad on this train from Manchester. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

The stranger looks weirdly at my Dad, at says (with a French accent) "No, no no, I am asking if you would like a photo with me, sir?" My Dad looks at my Mum like who on earth does this guy think he is? But also my Dad is mega-polite, and obliges to be in the photo. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

Having read through all of these messages, my Dad sends through the photo, and asks "Nathan, you wouldn't happen to know who this is?". — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

IT'S PAUL BLOODY POGBA pic.twitter.com/UhFm0qZBiN — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

(and Nemanja Matic) — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019