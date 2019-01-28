Photo: Alvaro Morata shares childhood photo after ‘dream’ move to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata says he is fulfilling a childhood dream after making an 18-month loan move to Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international was on Atleti’s books as a youngster, before moving on to Getafe and later Real Madrid.

But after returning to the club where he started his youth career, he indicated that it had always been his ambition to play for his boyhood team.

Sharing a photo of him decked out in Atlet’s 1997/98 home kit, he wrote: “With the dream of a child.”