Photo: Andy Robertson signing his new Liverpool contract

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has posted a photo on social media showing him signing his new contract.

The Scotland international, aged 25, put pen to paper on a new long-term deal yesterday and shared a picture of the moment.

He said: “A very easy decision for me, delighted to sign a new contract with this great club!

“Thank you for all your messages, much appreciated.”

Robertson, who moved to Anfield from Hull City in 2017, has made 56 appearances for the club and established himself as Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice left-back.

He has started all but two Premier League games for the table-topping Reds this season.