Photo: Arsenal’s Emi Martinez in Reading kit after loan move

Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has joined Championship side Reading on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old was most recently on loan at Spanish side Getafe last season. He has made 14 appearances for the Gunners, including six Premier League appearances, but is yet to feature under new coach Unai Emery. He has previously spent time on loan at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Writing on Twitter this afternoon, Martinez said: “Delighted to have signed for @ReadingFC until the end of the season”