Photo: Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe poses with RB Leipzig shirt after loan move

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has posed with an RB Leipzig shirt after completing a loan move to the Bundesliga club.

The 18-year-old will spend the rest of the 2018/19 campaign in Germany.

Smith Rowe has made six first team appearances for the Gunners since making his senior debut last September.

But he has opted to join Leipzig to get more playing time under his belt in the second half of the season.

You can see him posing with the Leipzig shirt in the photo below.