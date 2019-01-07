Photo: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira dons Mickey Mouse hands at Disneyland

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has taken advantage of some time off following the FA Cup third round win over Blackpool to head to Disneyland Paris.

The Uruguay international has whisked away girlfriend Vittoria Repetto for a short break in France after the busy festive period.

Torreira and his partner posed in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle, with the Gunners star donning a pair of Mickey Mouse hands for the occasion.

Amid rumours of a bid for Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas, perhaps Torreira fancies himself as Unai Emery’s new goalkeeper.