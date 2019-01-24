Photo: Childhood photo of Jesse Lingard with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go way back.

Here’s a photo of the young Lingard posing with Solskjaer, then a United first-team star, for a photo.

The image appears fleetingly in a video discussing Lingard’s childhood and particularly his grandad, who is a former rugby league player and represented Great Britain at powerlifting. He had Lingard on the weights as a nine-year-old, with gym sessions being held in the back garden.

You can see the video below.