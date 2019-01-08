Photo: Chris Smalling returns to Man Utd training

A bit of sunshine in Dubai appears to have worked wonders for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

The England centre-back returned to action on the training pitch today during the Red Devils’ mid-season trip to the Middle East.

Smalling has been out of action since picking up a foot injury in the warm-up ahead of the defeat to Liverpool on December 16.

He is yet to feature under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but is set to do so in the near future.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Felt good to be back running and training today. Thank you for all the well wishes, looking forward to being back on the pitch soon.”