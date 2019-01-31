Photo: Denis Suarez poses in Arsenal kit

Arsenal’s new signing Denis Suarez has posed in the club’s kit for the first time.

The one-cap Spain international, aged 25, has joined the Gunners on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season.

After Barca announced the move yesterday, confirmation from the Gunners came at noon today.

Shortly afterwards, images emerged showing Suarez decked out in his new side’s home kit. Suarez took part in a post-signing photoshoot with Arsenal’s official website. You can see one of the resulting photos above.