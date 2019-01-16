Photo: Diego Dalot pokes fun at Phil Jones’ face
Phil Jones’ face has been providing plenty of content on social media for years now.
His Manchester United team-mate Diogo Dalot is the latest to benefit from the funny face that keeps on giving.
A photo from today’s training session at Carrington caught England international Jones pulling one of his trademark gurns while Dalot, playing for the opposing team, started a counter attack.
The Portuguese full-back joked: “When you see me and @Alexis_Sanchez on the counter attack 🏃🏽♂️💨 😂.”
Jones can be seen wide-eyed and open-mouthed (and presumably hopelessly out of position).
When you see me and @Alexis_Sanchez on the counter attack 🏃🏽♂️💨 😂 @PhilJones4 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2yePtBLq9
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 16, 2019