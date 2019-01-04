Photo: Dom Solanke poses in Bournemouth kit after transfer from Liverpool

England Under-21 international Dom Solanke has posed in a Bournemouth shirt after completing a permanent transfer from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has joined the Cherries for an undisclosed fee and signed a long-term contract at Vitality Stadium.

Solanke is yet to feature for the table-topping Reds this season and has found his opportunities limited since moving to Anfield from Chelsea in 2017.

He had been tipped to join Crystal Palace earlier this week, but the Eagles pulled out of the deal.

Bournemouth have moved to capitalise on that decision.

Solanke effectively replaces veteran striker Jermain Defoe, who has been allowed to join Rangers.