Photo: Gonzalo Higuain signs for Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the loan signing of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentina international, aged 31, joins the Blues for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign and is reunited with his former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.

After finalising his move, the former Real Madrid forward said: “When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it. It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.

“I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can’t wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible.”

Higuain spent the first-half of the season on loan at AC Milan, but terminated that deal in order to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

You can see him shortly after putting pen to paper on his Chelsea contract in the photo below. Higuain is seen alongside Blues director Marina Granovskaia.