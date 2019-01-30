Photo: Hector Bellerin appears to have time-travelled to the 1980s for his knee appointment

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is at a medical appointment today as he continues to recover from his ACL knee injury.

The Spain international recently underwent an operation on the injury and appears to be at a checkup scan today.

He shared a photo from the appointment on his social media account… and it looked like he had travelled to the 1980s in order to attend.

Bellerin’s retro look and moustache was enhanced by a pretty bleak magnolia room, some dated decor and an array of doctors in white coats.