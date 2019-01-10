Photo: James Milner’s Man City and Newcastle emblazoned boots look like your school pencil tin
Did you ever cake your school pencil tin or ruler in Tipp-Ex to provide a blank canvas for your burgeoning artistic skills?
If so, James Milner’s new boot might leave you feeling a bit nostalgic.
To commemorate his 500th Premier League appearance, Milner has been presented with a special boot by his sponsors Nike.
The boots look a bit like they have been painted in Tipp-Ex and someone has doodled the crests of Milner’s current club Liverpool and former clubs Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Leeds United. Along with the hand-scrawled message: “500. To be continued….”
Huge thanks to Nike for this special boot… very proud to have played 500 @premierleague games for some great clubs wearing Nike… & I’m not finished yet 😉 #alwaysinnike#justdoit pic.twitter.com/GPvrtw3AWl
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 9, 2019