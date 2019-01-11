Photo: Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk pose with Premier League manager and player of the month awards

Liverpool have scooped the Premier League manager and player of the months awards for December.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp won the manager of the month award.

Klopp guided his side to seven Premier League victories in December.

The German won the award ahead of fellow nominees Nuno Espirito Santo, Manuel Pellegrini, Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri.

Centre-back Virgil Van Dijk was named player of the month.

The Netherlands international was at the heart of the Liverpool defence for all seven Premier League wins last month. He helped the Reds to four clean sheets and scored a goal.

He beat fellow nominees Felipe Anderson, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min.