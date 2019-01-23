Photo: Lucas Moura in Spurs training ahead of Chelsea game

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Lucas Moura has shared a photo showing him on the training ground at Hotspur Way today.

The Brazilian and his team-mates have been going through their final preparations for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Lucas has been sidelined with a knee injury since the FA Cup third round win over Tranmere Rovers earlier this month.

He makes a timely return to full fitness, with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son all sidelined.

The former PSG man wrote: “Very happy to be back!”