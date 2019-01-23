Photo: Man Utd players pose for team photo at charity gala
Manchester United’s players grouped together for a team photo at last night’s UNICEF charity gala at Old Trafford.
First-team stars including Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Alexis Sanchez posed for a picture at the ball, which made for a very formal image of the squad.
The United players were decked out in tuxedos and black tie outfits for the dinner.
The event raised £225,000 in funds for the children’s charity, which is United’s official charity partner.