Photo: Man Utd players pose for team photo at charity gala

Manchester United’s players grouped together for a team photo at last night’s UNICEF charity gala at Old Trafford.

First-team stars including Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Alexis Sanchez posed for a picture at the ball, which made for a very formal image of the squad.

The United players were decked out in tuxedos and black tie outfits for the dinner.

The event raised £225,000 in funds for the children’s charity, which is United’s official charity partner.