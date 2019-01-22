Photo: Man Utd’s David De Gea frames his boots from Spurs game

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has framed the boots he wore for the 0-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

The Spain international has had his footwear for the Spurs game made into a piece of art for his wall.

De Gea made 11 saves to thwart a host of Tottenham chances and help United secure all three points at Wembley.

Many of the saves were made with his feet, and the United star credited Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler with giving him the idea of getting his boots framed.