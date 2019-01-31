Photo: Man Utd’s Joel Pereira dons KV Kortrijk kit after loan move

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has pulled on the goalkeeper’s shirt of KV Kortrijk for the first time after joining the Belgian side on loan for the rest of the reason

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on Vitoria in his native Portugal, but returned to Old Trafford earlier this month after the deal was terminated.

He will not hope to play more regularly at his new club.

You can see the Portugal Under-21 international in his new kit in the photos above and below.