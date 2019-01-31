Photo: Man Utd’s Paul Pogba ‘plotting’ with Liverpool’s Mo Salah

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been handing out with Liverpool star Mo Salah.

The World Cup winner said he was “plotting” with Salah, who he branded the King of Egypt.

Pogba and Salah are seen smiling and with their arms around each other in a pose that is not really in keeping with the fierce rivalry between their two clubs.

The meeting appears to have taken place at a sponsor’s event – both players wear Adidas boots – but it remains to be seen what exactly they are plotting together.