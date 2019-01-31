Photo: Miguel Almiron poses in Newcastle shirt after £21m move from Atlanta United

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Miguel Almiron from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United for a club record £21m.

The 24-year-old Paraguay international has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal that ties him to the Magpies until June 2024.

Almiron started his career with Cerro Porteño in his homeland. He moved to Argentine side Lanus in 2015, but moved to the US a year later after winning the league title.

He has scored 21 goals in 62 MLS appearances, winning the league’s Newcomer of the Year award in 2017.