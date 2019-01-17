Photo: Mousa Dembele’s Guangzhou R&F unveiling picture

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F have released an unveiling photo of their new signing Mousa Dembele.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is seen wearing his new team’s tracksuit and holding a scarf bearing their name. He is seen standing in front of a backdrop of the club’s crest.

Dembele, aged 31, has signed a three-year contract with Guangzhou. His £11m move from Spurs was announced earlier today.

He had been in north London since making a £15m transfer from Fulham in 2012.