Photo: Paul Pogba joins Man Utd’s Dubai trip

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has linked up with his team-mates at the club’s mid-season training camp in Dubai.

The Red Devils flew to the Middle East on Saturday following their FA Cup third round win over Reading. Pogba was not on the flight and stayed at Carrington for further treatment on the knock he sustained in the Premier League win over Newcastle United.

But he was fit enough to join in the second day of training in Dubai, as you can see below.